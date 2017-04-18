Senate panel considers bill to simpli...

Senate panel considers bill to simplify school finance formula

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, challenges sponsor Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, with a question during debate on amendments to SB 3 school choice legislation up in the Senate on March 30, 2017. The original bill was modified greatly during an afternoon-long debate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC