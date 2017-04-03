Saudi Oger awaits findings of project review - sources

DUBAI, April 4 Saudi Oger is still waiting for the outcome of a government-commissioned review into its billions of dollars of projects in the kingdom, which could help determine the struggling construction group's future, banking sources say. The findings - also keenly awaited by banks in the kingdom owed about 13 billion riyals - were due to be shared with Saudi Oger before the end of January, according to the sources.

