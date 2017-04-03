Saudi Oger awaits findings of project...

Saudi Oger awaits findings of project review - sources

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

DUBAI, April 4 Saudi Oger is still waiting for the outcome of a government-commissioned review into its billions of dollars of projects in the kingdom, which could help determine the struggling construction group's future, banking sources say. The findings - also keenly awaited by banks in the kingdom owed about 13 billion riyals - were due to be shared with Saudi Oger before the end of January, according to the sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
Accounting Interview Mar 15 Ca11MeSteve0 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Mar 9 tbob282 35
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC