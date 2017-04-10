SAP says executive Steven Singh to le...

SAP says executive Steven Singh to leave company

SAP, Europe's top software maker, said on Thursday that executive Steve Singh would leave the company at the end of this month. Singh is the co-founder and former chief executive of U.S. expense software maker Concur, which SAP bought in 2014 for $7.3 billion, its largest acquisition ever.

