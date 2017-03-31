S&co Inc Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners, Liberty Ventures Group, Pioneer Natural Resources ...
Boston, MA, based Investment company S&co Inc buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners, Liberty Ventures Group, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, EQT, Edwards Lifesciences, Eisai Co, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Global Payments, H&R Block, Standex International, sells Gulfport Energy, Constellation Brands, American Water Works Co, Cedar Fair LP, Leidos Holdings during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&co Inc. As of 2017-03-31, S&co Inc owns 181 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
