Quotient Investors, LLC Buys ON Semiconductor, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brookdale Senior ...
New York, NY, based Investment company Quotient Investors, LLC buys ON Semiconductor, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brookdale Senior Living, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Univar, American Airlines Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Oracle, Finisar, sells Visa, PRA Health Sciences, Huntsman, JC Penney Co, Copa Holdings SA during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quotient Investors, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Quotient Investors, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC