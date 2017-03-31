Quotient Investors, LLC Buys ON Semic...

Quotient Investors, LLC Buys ON Semiconductor, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brookdale Senior ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

New York, NY, based Investment company Quotient Investors, LLC buys ON Semiconductor, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brookdale Senior Living, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Univar, American Airlines Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Oracle, Finisar, sells Visa, PRA Health Sciences, Huntsman, JC Penney Co, Copa Holdings SA during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quotient Investors, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Quotient Investors, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC