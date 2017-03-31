New York, NY, based Investment company Quotient Investors, LLC buys ON Semiconductor, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brookdale Senior Living, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, Univar, American Airlines Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Oracle, Finisar, sells Visa, PRA Health Sciences, Huntsman, JC Penney Co, Copa Holdings SA during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quotient Investors, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Quotient Investors, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.