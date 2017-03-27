PwC works with Bitt to propel the Caribbean's digital evolution
The Barbados-based FinTech company, Bitt Inc. and the professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers are pleased to announce that they have executed a memorandum of understanding whereby the two entities, while remaining independent, will work together to deepen the use of blockchain technology across the Caribbean. The MOU is with respect to advisory services that PwC may provide to companies looking to utilize blockchain technology, including those relating to the advancement of Bitt services such as the use of electronic money, digital fiat currency, block-chain technology, and virtual currency services throughout the Caribbean.
