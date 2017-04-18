PwC: Manager M&A activity picks up in...

PwC: Manager M&A activity picks up in first quarter but traditional manager deals down

Disclosed merger and acquisition deal volume in the U.S. asset management and wealth management industry in the first quarter of 2017 reaches $3.3 billion, up 4% from the previous quarter, shows an M&A report from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

