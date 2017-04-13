PRGX Global (PRGX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.70
Press coverage about PRGX Global has trended very positive on Thursday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time.
