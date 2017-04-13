PRGX Global (PRGX) Receives Daily New...

PRGX Global (PRGX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.70

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Press coverage about PRGX Global has trended very positive on Thursday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC