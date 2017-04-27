PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Releases Earnings Results
PRGX Global Inc announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of by $0.02.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar '17
|MBinCDA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC