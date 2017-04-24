PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Receives Buy R...

PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the business services provider's stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar '17 MBinCDA 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC