Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in ...

Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 233,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

