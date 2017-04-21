Outbound M&As decline sharply in Q1

Outbound M&As decline sharply in Q1

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: China Daily

Outbound mergers and acquisitions by Chinese mainland companies in the current year are expected to be far less active, although a rebound in intensity of the deals may come in 2018, according to a report released by international accounting and financial services giant PricewaterhouseCoopers on Thursday. Mainland companies announced 142 outbound M&As in the first quarter of this year, with a combined value of $21.2 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corporate Tax Wed pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC