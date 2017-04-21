Outbound M&As decline sharply in Q1

Outbound mergers and acquisitions by Chinese mainland companies in the current year are expected to be far less active, although a rebound in intensity of the deals may come in 2018, according to a report released by international accounting and financial services giant PricewaterhouseCoopers on Thursday. Mainland companies announced 142 outbound M&As in the first quarter of this year, with a combined value of $21.2 billion.

