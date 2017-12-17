Now is the time to invest in Berlin p...

Now is the time to invest in Berlin property

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: South China Morning Post

Berlin is a popular city for investors, but this year saw the German capital reach new heights when it was named the hottest tip for residential property in Europe by international consulting and auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. With more young families, businesses and international migrants choosing the capital over other German cities, demand for housing in Berlin is exceeding supply - which is great news for investors looking to buy property to let.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar '17 MBinCDA 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC