Now is the time to invest in Berlin property

Berlin is a popular city for investors, but this year saw the German capital reach new heights when it was named the hottest tip for residential property in Europe by international consulting and auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. With more young families, businesses and international migrants choosing the capital over other German cities, demand for housing in Berlin is exceeding supply - which is great news for investors looking to buy property to let.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.