Mother's Secret: How a daggy item made woman $250K

She had a successful corporate career , but after her child was born, she knew she wanted to start her own business so that she could have the flexibility to work part time - something that just wasn't possible for her in the corporate world. "I've always needed to wear shower caps to prevent frizz from moisture in the shower and like most women I would wear the puffy bonnet shower cap because I didn't have time to wash and style everyday," she explains from her home in Ascot, Queensland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.