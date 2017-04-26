Mobile now accounts for the majority ...

Mobile now accounts for the majority of digital ad spending, according to IAB

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TechCrunch

That's according to the latest Internet Advertising Revenue Report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Interactive Advertising Bureau . The report also says that for the first time, mobile ads accounted for more than half of that spending - $36.6 billion, which is 51 percent of the total.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar '17 MBinCDA 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC