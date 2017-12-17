Mobile Dominates Digital Growth, But IAB Nods To Digital Audio As Revenues Surge
While the big story from the Interactive Advertising Bureau's 2016 digital ad revenue report is that mobile accounted for over half of digital ad spend, digital audio spend was finally significant enough to merit its own category. The biannual report, released Wednesday, shows digital audio spend hit $1.1 billion in 2016, "passing the threshold necessary for PricewaterhouseCoopers to reliably report on the category," said David Doty, EVP and CMO of the IAB, on a webinar about the report.
