Mad Catz files for bankruptcy

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. announced that, with the authorization and approval of its Board of Directors, it and its subsidiary, 1328158 Ontario Inc., made a voluntary assignment in bankruptcy on March 30, 2017, pursuant to the provisions of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act . Pursuant to the assignment in bankruptcy, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. has been appointed as the trustee in bankruptcy of the Company's estate.

