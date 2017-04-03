Mad Catz files for bankruptcy
Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. announced that, with the authorization and approval of its Board of Directors, it and its subsidiary, 1328158 Ontario Inc., made a voluntary assignment in bankruptcy on March 30, 2017, pursuant to the provisions of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act . Pursuant to the assignment in bankruptcy, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. has been appointed as the trustee in bankruptcy of the Company's estate.
