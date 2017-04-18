LOGiQ Asset Management Announces New ...

LOGiQ Asset Management Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors

LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Colleen McMorrow and the Honourable Joe Oliver to its Board of Directors, effective April 21, 2017.

