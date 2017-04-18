Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC Il Has $307,000 Stake in H & R Block Inc
Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL held its position in H & R Block Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC