There are 7 comments on the Reuters story from 13 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Fargo audits. In it, Reuters reports that:

Two U.S. Senate Democrats are asking a U.S. audit watchdog to review whether KPMG failed to disclose or prevent fraud when it audited Wells Fargo's books during the time period that the bank's sales force was opening two million unauthorized accounts. In an April 25 letter to Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chairman James Doty, Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey said they were concerned that the accounting company issued clean audit reports for Wells Fargo & Co from 2011 through 2015 even though KPMG became aware of the fraud during at least some of that time.

He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#1 12 hrs ago
fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#2 10 hrs ago
He Named Me Black Annie wrote:
racist, meaningless drivel
Xstain Mullah Aroma

Philadelphia, PA

#3 9 hrs ago
"Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Fargo audits"

Huh? You mean they're actually entertaining the possibility that the audits may have been minimally thorough or competent?
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#4 8 hrs ago
Didn't KPMG change their name after the Enron scam? They were the accounting firm that audited Enron's phony books prior to the FBI unveiling the massive thievery at Enron and Oklahoma's World Com scandal.
He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#5 8 hrs ago
fingers mcgurke wrote:
racist, meaningless drivel
Racist? Did I say watermelon? Did I say Kenya? Did I say Fried Chicken? Did I say spear chucker or Knicker or moon cricket? No. I just posted a picture of a teen girl smoking pot. Where was her mother? Where was her mother?
Xstain Mullah Aroma

Philadelphia, PA

#6 8 hrs ago
He Named Me Black Annie wrote:
Racist?
Instead of arguing why don't you save time and effort by posting a photo of every white teen who has not smoked marijuana at one point in their lives, you stupid, genetically inferior, witless, boring troll?
He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#7 8 hrs ago
Xstain Mullah Aroma wrote:
Instead of arguing why don't you save time and effort by posting a photo of every white teen who has not smoked marijuana at one point in their lives, you stupid, genetically inferior, witless, boring troll?
That would be racist. Those poor white kids. You never cut em any slack do you?
