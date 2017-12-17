Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Fargo audits
There are 7 comments on the Reuters story from 13 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Fargo audits. In it, Reuters reports that:
Two U.S. Senate Democrats are asking a U.S. audit watchdog to review whether KPMG failed to disclose or prevent fraud when it audited Wells Fargo's books during the time period that the bank's sales force was opening two million unauthorized accounts. In an April 25 letter to Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chairman James Doty, Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey said they were concerned that the accounting company issued clean audit reports for Wells Fargo & Co from 2011 through 2015 even though KPMG became aware of the fraud during at least some of that time.
#1 12 hrs ago
#2 10 hrs ago
#3 9 hrs ago
Huh? You mean they're actually entertaining the possibility that the audits may have been minimally thorough or competent?
#4 8 hrs ago
Didn't KPMG change their name after the Enron scam? They were the accounting firm that audited Enron's phony books prior to the FBI unveiling the massive thievery at Enron and Oklahoma's World Com scandal.
#5 8 hrs ago
#6 8 hrs ago
#7 8 hrs ago
