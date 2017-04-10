KPMG joins WE and Laurie Hernandez to...

KPMG joins WE and Laurie Hernandez to boost U.S. literacy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WebCPA

KPMG announced on Thursday that the firm is joining international charity organization WE and U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez to promote literacy initiatives across the country. KPMG and WE will look to hold "WE Day" events for young people in the U.S. to promote literacy in their communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Mon TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Sun Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC