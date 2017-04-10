KPMG joins WE and Laurie Hernandez to boost U.S. literacy
KPMG announced on Thursday that the firm is joining international charity organization WE and U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez to promote literacy initiatives across the country. KPMG and WE will look to hold "WE Day" events for young people in the U.S. to promote literacy in their communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Mon
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Sun
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC