KPMG Fires Partners Over Leak of Audit Regulator's Plan

Six employees at KPMG LLP were fired after the Big Four accounting firm improperly obtained information about which audits its regulator planned to inspect, the company said. The company's regulator, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, began investigating a leak discovered in February of its plans to inspect KPMG's work.

