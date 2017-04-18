KPMG Dismisses Head of Audit Practice...

KPMG Dismisses Head of Audit Practice, 5 Others for Conduct

KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, today said that it had determined that six individuals in its Audit practice, including the head of the Audit Practice, four other partners and one employee, had violated the firm's Code of Conduct and they are leaving the firm. The firm learned in late February, from an internal source, that an individual who had joined KPMG from the PCAOB subsequently received confidential information from a then-employee of the PCAOB, and shared that information with other KPMG personnel.

