Hong Kong financial institutions aim to partner with FinTech firms: survey

PricewaterhouseCoopers , a multinational professional network, launched its 2nd Global FinTech Survey, showing that 82 percent of financial institutions in Hong Kong intend to form partnerships with financial technology companies in the next three to five years, the organization said here Thursday. "The survey respondents in Hong Kong are showing a very pragmatic response to the challenge thrown down by FinTech start-ups," Matthew Phillips, Financial Services leader for PwC China and Hong Kong said in the report.

