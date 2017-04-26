H&R Block's Stock Takes a Dive After Trump's Tax Plan Revealed
Shares of H&R Block Inc. dropped off a table as President Donald Trump's tax plan was revealed Wednesday, amid concerns that the tax preparation company would be hurt by a simplified tax code. The stock was trading up about 1.4% at 1:30 p.m. ET, just before the tax plan was released, then fell as much as 1.8% to an intraday low of $23.81 within minutes, before bouncing to be down 0.3%.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar '17
|MBinCDA
|1
