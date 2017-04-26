H&R Block's Stock Takes a Dive After Trump's Tax Plan Revealed

Shares of H&R Block Inc. dropped off a table as President Donald Trump's tax plan was revealed Wednesday, amid concerns that the tax preparation company would be hurt by a simplified tax code. The stock was trading up about 1.4% at 1:30 p.m. ET, just before the tax plan was released, then fell as much as 1.8% to an intraday low of $23.81 within minutes, before bouncing to be down 0.3%.

