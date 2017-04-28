H & R Block Inc (HRB) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC
Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 123,088 shares of the company's stock after selling 693,312 shares during the period.
