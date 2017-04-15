H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Sold by ...

H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of H & R Block Inc by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,088 shares of the company's stock after selling 693,312 shares during the period.

