Grant Thornton announces move to the Nova Centre
After more than 40 years of working out of the Cogswell Tower, Grant Thornton LLP is moving to the Nova Centre. On Thursday, the public accounting firm announced they've signed a lease for a 36,000-square-foot commercial space at the Nova Centre when it eventually opens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC