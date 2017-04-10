Grant Thornton announces move to the ...

Grant Thornton announces move to the Nova Centre

19 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

After more than 40 years of working out of the Cogswell Tower, Grant Thornton LLP is moving to the Nova Centre. On Thursday, the public accounting firm announced they've signed a lease for a 36,000-square-foot commercial space at the Nova Centre when it eventually opens.

