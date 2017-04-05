Grant Thornton aligns with RSA to offer a unified approach to security solutions
LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, has been named an RSA alliance partner. This alliance will combine Grant Thornton's cyber risk proficiency with certain industry-leading Business-Driven Security solutions, which uniquely link business context with security incidents to help organizations manage risk and protect what matters most.
