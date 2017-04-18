Financial services jump into new fintech

The majority of global banks, insurers and investment managers intend to increase their partnerships with financial technology companies over the next three to five years as the financial industry is getting to grips with their innovation. The sector is expecting an average return on investment of 20percent on their innovation projects by partnering with fintech companies.

