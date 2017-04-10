FERRARI announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting

Ferrari N.V. announced today that all resolutions proposed to Shareholders at the Ferrari's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands, were passed. The Shareholders adopted the 2016 Annual Accounts and Ferrari will be in a position to proceed with a cash distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 0.635 per common share, corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 120 million.

