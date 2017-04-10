FERRARI announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting
Ferrari N.V. announced today that all resolutions proposed to Shareholders at the Ferrari's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands, were passed. The Shareholders adopted the 2016 Annual Accounts and Ferrari will be in a position to proceed with a cash distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 0.635 per common share, corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 120 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC