Failed KCSM-TV sale forces lawsuits: ...

Failed KCSM-TV sale forces lawsuits: College district and contractor...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Who should take the blame for the failed sale of the College of San Mateo's television station is the source of a legal battle, as school officials and a company hired to negotiate the acquisition are locking horns over which side muffed a lucrative deal. Opposing civil lawsuits filed in county Superior Court indicate San Mateo County Community College District officials and LocusPoint Networks representatives disagree on why KCSM-TV was excluded from a $114 million auction sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar 30 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar 28 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar 24 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar 21 MBinCDA 1
Emailing Tax Returns and Security Mar 21 bcsman 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC