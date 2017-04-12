Failed KCSM-TV sale forces lawsuits: College district and contractor...

Who should take the blame for the failed sale of the College of San Mateo's television station is the source of a legal battle, as school officials and a company hired to negotiate the acquisition are locking horns over which side muffed a lucrative deal. Opposing civil lawsuits filed in county Superior Court indicate San Mateo County Community College District officials and LocusPoint Networks representatives disagree on why KCSM-TV was excluded from a $114 million auction sale.

