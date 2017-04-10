EY holds lead in public company audits

Big Four firm Ernst & Young maintains its top spot in the rankings of auditors of public companies, with over 250 public company clients more than its nearest rival, according to a recent study. In Audit Analytics' Who Audits Public Companies - 2017 Edition , which was just completed, EY totaled 947 public companies, followed by fellow Big Four firms PwC, KPMG and Deloitte & Touche with 696, 665 and 642, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.