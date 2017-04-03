EY Announces New Leadership Appointments in Silicon Valley

Ernst & Young LLP has announced the appointments of Joe Muscat to Managing Partner of its Redwood Shores office and Ibi Krukrubo to Managing Partner of its San Jose office. Muscat and Krukrubo will be responsible for maintaining high-performing client-serving teams, developing EY's people, fostering a strong culture of exceptional client service, and furthering strong relationships with community, government and business leaders in the Silicon Valley.

