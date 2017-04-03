EY Announces New Leadership Appointments in Silicon Valley
Ernst & Young LLP has announced the appointments of Joe Muscat to Managing Partner of its Redwood Shores office and Ibi Krukrubo to Managing Partner of its San Jose office. Muscat and Krukrubo will be responsible for maintaining high-performing client-serving teams, developing EY's people, fostering a strong culture of exceptional client service, and furthering strong relationships with community, government and business leaders in the Silicon Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC