Dark Clouds Continue To Gather For Intuit As Tax Season Remains Weak
Barclays said in a note Friday it sees dark clouds continuing to emerge on Intuit Inc. 's horizon, given the weak tax season , and believes investors need to be more focused. Analyst Raimo Lenschow said he still sees declining numbers for all subgroups, including Intuit's self-prepared category.
Accounting Discussions
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
