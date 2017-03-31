Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Buys Twenty-First Century Fox, Brookdale Senior Living, ...
New York, NY, based Investment company Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co buys Twenty-First Century Fox, Brookdale Senior Living, Colony NorthStar, Dril-Quip, PolyOne, Greenhill, Precision Drilling, Select Comfort, MetLife, Invitation Homes, sells AT&T, Patterson-UTI Energy, Time Warner, GameStop, PDC Energy during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. As of 2017-03-31, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 179 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporate Tax
|Wed
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC