New York, NY, based Investment company Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co buys Twenty-First Century Fox, Brookdale Senior Living, Colony NorthStar, Dril-Quip, PolyOne, Greenhill, Precision Drilling, Select Comfort, MetLife, Invitation Homes, sells AT&T, Patterson-UTI Energy, Time Warner, GameStop, PDC Energy during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. As of 2017-03-31, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 179 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion.

