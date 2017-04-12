Country of Coders Is Emerging Hub for Making Urban Rail Systems
Alstom SA and Bombardier Inc are now poised to use the nation known for being the world's back-office as a manufacturing export hub. The French and Canadian multinationals set up manufacturing and engineering operations between 2008 and 2010 to tap into India's rapidly-growing urban transportation market and will now export to Australia, the Middle East and Asia from these facilities, company officials said.
