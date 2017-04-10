Could established financial services firms lose a quarter of their revenue to fintechs?
Upstart fintech companies are disrupting established financial services players, namely large banks, but just how serious a threat are these upstarts to firms that collectively control trillions of dollars of capital? According to a new study conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which polled more than 1,300 executives, established financial services firms could lose nearly a quarter of their revenue to fintechs in the next three to five years. If that came to pass, it would represent a major upheaval in the financial services market and could force many of them to make drastic changes, including potential mass layoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Econsultancy.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC