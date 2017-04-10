Could established financial services ...

Could established financial services firms lose a quarter of their revenue to fintechs?

4 hrs ago

Upstart fintech companies are disrupting established financial services players, namely large banks, but just how serious a threat are these upstarts to firms that collectively control trillions of dollars of capital? According to a new study conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which polled more than 1,300 executives, established financial services firms could lose nearly a quarter of their revenue to fintechs in the next three to five years. If that came to pass, it would represent a major upheaval in the financial services market and could force many of them to make drastic changes, including potential mass layoffs.

Chicago, IL

