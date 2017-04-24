Corporate Tax Pros Want No Deductions, No Credits, and a Flat Income Tax
No credits, no deductions and a flat income tax rate describes the ideal tax regime ranked first by corporate tax professionals, according to EY's yearly survey announced today at Ernst & Young LLP's 12th Annual Domestic Tax Conference in New York. In this year of potential tax reform and changes to economic policy, 34% of survey respondents names the flat tax as their top preference among five different hypothetical regimes.
