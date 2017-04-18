Chinese businesses' outbound M&A slow...

Chinese businesses' outbound M&A slows in first quarter

Read more: People's Daily Online

Chinese businesses' overseas investment slowed in Q1 as regulators stepped in to contain reckless growth in the sector, according to a report by auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers . Chinese businesses reported 142 mergers and acquisitions deals overseas in Q1, down 39 percent from Q1 last year.

