Campaigners demonstrate 'In Praise of Whistleblowers'

Members of the Methodist Tax Justice Network and the Tax Justice Network gathered outside the Embankment headquarters of PricewaterhouseCoopers on Wednesday 5 April 2017 to demonstrate in support of whistleblowers and against the actions of PwC, who have facilitated global tax avoidance, tried to prevent the release of information in the public interest and lobbied against necessary changes to international tax laws. The demonstration was organised by MTJN as part of the Global Week of Action to End Tax Havens, a week of tax justice campaigning from Saturday April 1st to Friday 7th, to mark the anniversary of the release of the Panama Papers.

