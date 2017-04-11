Buckle your seat belt. You're stuck with your airline.
Recent horror stories, including a passenger being dragged off a United flight and a systemwide meltdown at Delta , only add to passenger angst. "You do feel helpless when you fly today because you don't have choices," says Michael Boyd, an industry consultant.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Mon
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Sun
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar 30
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar 28
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
