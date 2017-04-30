Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Receives $19.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporate Tax
|Apr 19
|pennyfred
|1
|H & R Block payscale (Dec '06)
|Apr 10
|TheSooze
|1,039
|Advice please
|Apr 9
|Kvpoteat
|1
|Can any accountant help me answer these questi...
|Mar '17
|Haoran Sang
|1
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Mar '17
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar '17
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar '17
|MBinCDA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC