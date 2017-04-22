British Conservatives pro-forcing hig...

British Conservatives pro-forcing high heels on women workers

May flatly REFUSES to stand with campaign for law to support women facing pressure over high heels and sexist dress codes SOLE-LESS Tories were given a kicking by campaigners yesterday after they stamped on proposals to stop sexist employers from making women wear high heels at work . Responding to a petition set up by discrimination victim Nicola Thorp , ministers cobbled together a line that existing laws are adequate - but were quickly pinned as "cop-outs."

Chicago, IL

