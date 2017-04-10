Bridgeport's David Walker, Former U.S. Comptroller, Enters Governor's Race
Former U.S. Comptroller General and Bridgeport resident David Walker has filed paperwork to seek the Republican nomination for governor, according to CT News Junkie. Walker served as the U.S. Comptroller General from 1998 to 2008.
