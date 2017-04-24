Bloomberg BNA and Grant Thornton Part...

Bloomberg BNA and Grant Thornton Partner for Program on Tax and Regulatory Changes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The CPA Technology Advisor

Bloomberg BNA and Grant Thornton LLP are launching a new program series to help organizations understand and prepare for sweeping tax and regulatory policy changes. The Future Ready Business: Washington Impact series will combine Bloomberg BNA's high-quality research and tax and legal news expertise with renowned business-advisory capabilities and issue-driven insights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corporate Tax Apr 19 pennyfred 1
H & R Block payscale (Dec '06) Apr 10 TheSooze 1,039
Advice please Apr 9 Kvpoteat 1
Can any accountant help me answer these questi... Mar '17 Haoran Sang 1
Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds Mar '17 Miss2Good 1
Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga... Mar '17 Joyornor 1
1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP! Mar '17 MBinCDA 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC