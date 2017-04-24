Bloomberg BNA and Grant Thornton Partner for Program on Tax and Regulatory Changes
Bloomberg BNA and Grant Thornton LLP are launching a new program series to help organizations understand and prepare for sweeping tax and regulatory policy changes. The Future Ready Business: Washington Impact series will combine Bloomberg BNA's high-quality research and tax and legal news expertise with renowned business-advisory capabilities and issue-driven insights.
