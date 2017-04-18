Blog: Department of Defense to Outsource, Strengthen Institutional Compliance Program
The US Department of Defense plans to retain the international accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct Institutional Compliance Program audits of schools participating in DoD's Tuition Assistance Program. The Tuition Assistance program provides active duty military personnel with financial assistance in securing outside educational services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
