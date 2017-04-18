Bay Dynamics and Grant Thornton to he...

Bay Dynamics and Grant Thornton to help companies make simpler, more cost-effective cyber decisions

Wednesday Apr 19

This partnership provides Grant Thornton's clients with access to the Bay Dynamics Risk Fabric A analytics platform - giving them a software advantage, while also allowing them to benefit from Grant Thornton's risk-based guidance on cyber security. "We were attracted to this partnership because the Bay Dynamics platform remedies a pernicious problem: Companies seem to have bought two of everything when it comes to cyber security - creating an array of multiple tools that cloud visibility into the most significant cyber risks," says Jeff Recor, principal in Grant Thornton's Cyber Risk Advisory Services practice.

Read more at Business Wire.

