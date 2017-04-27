Basilea shareholders approve all reso...

Basilea shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. reported that at today's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the financial year 2016, shareholders approved all agenda items proposed by the Board of Directors. The shareholders approved the annual report, the financial statements, and consolidated financial statements for the business year 2016, and approved the release of the members of Basilea's Board of Directors and Management Committee.

