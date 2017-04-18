Bad loans at Chinese banks balloon to...

Bad loans at Chinese banks balloon to 1.15 trillion yuan in 2016

The Standard

Non-performing loans at Chinese banks remained a concern last year, when NPL ratios increased across the board to an average of 1.67 percent from 1.61 percent the previous year, a survey shows. The NPL balance increased by 16.80 percent year-on-year to reach 1.15 trillion yuan, the survey also found.

